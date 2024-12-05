Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

What every parent needs to know about graduate job search struggles

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
The graduate job hunt struggle is real: Be ready for what you will try to frame as “character building” while seething about the battering of confidence so blithely meted out. Photo / Getty Images

The graduate job hunt struggle is real: Be ready for what you will try to frame as “character building” while seething about the battering of confidence so blithely meted out. Photo / Getty Images

At this time of year, a fresh wave of graduates washes out of our universities, bright shining degrees under their arms. If their qualification is vocational, perhaps that’s an easier path, though the yes jobs/no jobs mess graduate nurses are facing would suggest that’s not always the case.

If the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener