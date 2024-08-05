Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

Leading UK economist: Want to grow the economy? Then put the past away

By Paul Little
12 mins to read

One of the best ways to get more economic growth is by narrowing inequality, says UK economist and author Daniel Susskind.

We need more economic growth. It’s one of the few things politicians agree on,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No, you decide

Latest from The Listener