Listener
Top 10 bestselling NZ books: November 1

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Books by Chelsea Winter, the late Nigel Latta and Nadia Lim prove popular. Images / Supplied

1. (1) Nourish by Chelsea Winter (Allen & Unwin)

Holding confidently to the top of the charts for the third week is the cookbookery phenom Chelsea Winter, with this guide to making “delicious, nutrient-dense recipes to help you and your family thrive”, including the now essential gluten-free and dairy-free options.

