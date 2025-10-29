Advertisement
Book of the Day: Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon

Review by
David Herkt
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Freedom: Thomas Pynchon’s latest tale is set in the US on the brink of repealing Prohibition. Photo / Getty Images

‘About all that Hicks can recall,” Thomas Pynchon writes of his latest protagonist, private detective Hicks McTaggart, “is having what he thought was an innocent beer, which turned out to have been visited by a needle full of something in the chloral hydrate family, sending him off to dreamland before

