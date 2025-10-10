Nourish, by Chelsea Winter, is out now. Photo / Tamara West

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Nourish, by Chelsea Winter, is out now. Photo / Tamara West

Totally not your ordinary chocolate mousse … this wholesome yet indulgent treat delivers the ultimate decadence yet it’s completely plant- based, gluten-free and naturally sweetened. Rather than heavy cream and sugar, it gets its luxurious creamy texture from coconut cream and the much beloved avocado. I know that can seem weird, but trust me – it works; you can’t taste the avocado at all. Combined with a good-quality cocoa, pure maple syrup and fresh orange, this is an oh so very grown-up chocolate mousse that only takes 10 minutes to whip up. And it’s healthy! Serve with fresh berries, shaved chocolate and extra orange zest for a stunning, crowd-pleasing dessert.

Decadent orange-choc mousse

Gluten free, vegan & nut-free

Prep 10 minutes + 30 minutes chill time

Serves 2–4

Quick & easy: Decadent Orange-choc Mousse. Photo / Tamara West

Ingredients

• 2 large avocados

• 1∕3 cup Dutch cocoa powder

• 1∕3 cup pure maple syrup

• ¼ cup coconut cream

• 1 tsp pure vanilla extract or vanilla paste

• ¼ tsp sea salt

• 2 tbsp fresh orange juice

• zest of 1 orange

To serve

• fresh berries of your choice

• grated or shaved chocolate, or orange zest

• edible petals (optional)

Method

Cut the avocados in half and remove the stones. Scoop the avocado flesh into a food processor or blender and add the remaining ingredients. Blitz until thick and creamy; you may need to scrape down the sides or stop and start a few times.

Divide between little ramekins or small glasses and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Serve with some fresh berries, grated chocolate or orange zest and edible petals (if using).

Tips & swaps

• If you have homemade chocolate handy, finely grate or shave some over just before serving.

• You can replace coconut cream with coconut milk; I recommend emulsifier-free.

Sunday hotcakes

Sunday mornings in my household are a good time for a leisurely breakfast (well, as leisurely as you can be with two boys zooming around the place), and these hotcakes (or morning pikelets, as I see them) are just the ticket. Fluffy, golden and with a hint of banana-y sweetness, they’re actually a delightful treat for any day of the week. Whether you stack them high with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup, a compote or yoghurt, or enjoy them simply with a pat of butter, mix it up and make them your own.

With wholesome ingredients like spelt flour and hemp seeds, they’re as nourishing as they are delicious. So gather up the fam, or your lover or your mate, heat up the pan and make your morning extra special and sweet. Any leftovers store well in the fridge for a couple of days and can be reheated.

Dairy free (optional), nut-free & vegetarian

Prep 10 minutes, cook 15 minutes

Makes 7–10

Fluffy & golden: Sunday Hotcakes. Photo / Tamara West

Ingredients

• 1 cup milk of your choice

• 1 tbsp lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

• 3 tbsp melted extra virgin coconut oil, butter or ghee, plus extra for cooking

• 1 small to medium ripe banana, mashed (a heaped ¼ cup when mashed)

• 2 tsp pure vanilla extract or 1–2 tsp vanilla paste

• 1½ cups spelt flour

• ¼ cup hemp seeds (optional)

• 2 tbsp coconut sugar

• 3∕4 tsp ground cinnamon

• 2 tsp baking powder

• ¼ tsp baking soda

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 free-range eggs, beaten

To serve (choose as you like)

• fresh or frozen berries

• sliced banana

• pure maple syrup or raw honey

• natural yoghurt or coconut yoghurt

Method

Place the milk and lemon juice in a large bowl and leave to stand for 5 minutes.

Melt the coconut oil or butter (only to lukewarm).

Mash the banana with the vanilla in a separate bowl.

Sift the flour into the large bowl holding the milk and lemon juice and add the hemp seeds (if using), coconut sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in the middle and add the melted oil, butter or ghee, mashed bananas and eggs. Stir with a wooden spoon until just combined.

Heat a lightly oiled pan over a medium heat.

Drop about ⅓ of a cup lots of mixture into the pan, leaving plenty of room around each. Spread them out a little with a spoon or the base of the cup measure until they’re about 1cm thick. Cook until lots of bubbles form and the underside is golden brown. Flip and cook until browned on the other side and cooked through. Repeat until all the batter is gone, oiling the pan between batches.

Transfer cooked pancakes to a plate, cover with a clean tea towel and place them in a 50°C oven to keep them warm while you finish cooking the rest.

Serve warm with whatever you feel like or what you have on hand. It varies each time for us!

An edited extract from Nourish, by Chelsea Winter (Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP$49.99).