Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

Good things made simple: Samin Nosrat’s recipes for the things she loves to cook the most

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Good Things, by Samin Nosrat (Random House, RRP $70) is out now. Images / Supplied

Good Things, by Samin Nosrat (Random House, RRP $70) is out now. Images / Supplied

I spent three years testing lemon cakes before I thought to make one with two of my beloved kitchen staples. Labne offers tang and contributes to the cake’s tender crumb. Replacing fresh lemon with preserved Meyer lemon paste streamlines the preparation and also provides the salt and acid that make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save