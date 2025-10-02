Weekend Wine Guide: Villa Maria’s 2025 collection is private, not exclusive

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Private bin: Reflecting family winemaking traditions. Photo / Getty Images

The term “private bin” on labels reflects family winemaking traditions of sharing special reserve bottlings with guests. During the mid- to late-1970s, Villa Maria produced a series of intense, luscious, sweet wines sold in small amounts as Private Bin Sauternes.

By 1981, six more white and red wines sported the Private Bin label. Today, the huge-volume Private Bin collection is priced below Villa Maria’s Single Vineyard, Reserve and Cellar Selection ranges.

The large-volume, moderately priced Private Bin wines are found on retail shelves and wine lists around the world.

Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Chardonnay 2025

★★★

Designed for early drinking, this multi-regional wine is made in a “fruit-driven” (lightly oak-influenced) style. Full-bodied, it has good depth of peachy, citrusy flavours, fresh acidity, and slightly buttery, biscuity notes adding a touch of complexity. Dry and smooth. (13% alc/vol) $15-$17

Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Pinot Gris 2025

★★★½

This medium-bodied wine has fresh, peachy, spicy flavours showing very good depth and a sliver of sweetness balanced by lively acidity. It’s an ideal all-purpose wine. (12.5% alc/vol) $15-$17

Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Gewürztraminer 2025

★★★½

Invitingly perfumed, this mouthfilling wine has lots of drink-young charm. A medium-dry style, it has good depth of vibrant peach, pear, lychee and spice flavours, gentle acidity and a well-rounded finish. (13% alc/vol) $15-$16

Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2025

★★★★

Full of youthful energy, this aromatic, intensely varietal wine has strong, vibrant passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, woven with appetising acidity, and a basically dry, crisp, lingering finish. (12% alc/vol) $15-$17

Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Riesling 2025

★★★½

This attractive wine was made in an off-dry style. Very fresh and lively, it has youthful, lemony, appley flavours, tangy acidity, and very good depth and harmony. (12% alc/vol) $15-$17

Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024

★★★

Priced right, this mouthfilling, supple red is still unfolding. Bright ruby, it has good vigour and depth of ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, gentle savoury notes adding a touch of complexity, fresh acidity and a smooth finish. (13% alc/vol) $17-$19

Wine of the week

Villa Maria Private Bin Hawke’s Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

★★★½

Offering fine value, this merlot-predominant blend is matured in tanks and oak barrels. Full-coloured, it is mouthfilling, vibrantly fruity and supple, with red berry, spice and herb flavours showing very good ripeness and depth. (13.5% alc/vol) $15-$17