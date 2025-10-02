Weekend Wine Guide: Villa Maria’s 2025 collection is private, not exclusive

The term “private bin” on labels reflects family winemaking traditions of sharing special reserve bottlings with guests. During the mid- to late-1970s, Villa Maria produced a series of intense, luscious, sweet wines sold in small amounts as Private Bin Sauternes.
By 1981, six more white and red wines sported the Private Bin label. Today, the huge-volume Private Bin collection is priced below Villa Maria’s Single Vineyard, Reserve and Cellar Selection ranges.
The large-volume, moderately priced Private Bin wines are found on retail shelves and wine lists around the world.
Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Chardonnay 2025
★★★
Designed for early drinking, this multi-regional wine is made in a “fruit-driven” (lightly oak-influenced) style. Full-bodied, it has good depth of peachy, citrusy flavours, fresh acidity, and slightly buttery, biscuity notes adding a touch of complexity. Dry and smooth. (13% alc/vol) $15-$17
Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Pinot Gris 2025
★★★½
This medium-bodied wine has fresh, peachy, spicy flavours showing very good depth and a sliver of sweetness balanced by lively acidity. It’s an ideal all-purpose wine. (12.5% alc/vol) $15-$17
Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Gewürztraminer 2025
★★★½
Invitingly perfumed, this mouthfilling wine has lots of drink-young charm. A medium-dry style, it has good depth of vibrant peach, pear, lychee and spice flavours, gentle acidity and a well-rounded finish. (13% alc/vol) $15-$16
Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2025
★★★★
Full of youthful energy, this aromatic, intensely varietal wine has strong, vibrant passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, woven with appetising acidity, and a basically dry, crisp, lingering finish. (12% alc/vol) $15-$17
Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Riesling 2025
★★★½
This attractive wine was made in an off-dry style. Very fresh and lively, it has youthful, lemony, appley flavours, tangy acidity, and very good depth and harmony. (12% alc/vol) $15-$17
Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024
★★★
Priced right, this mouthfilling, supple red is still unfolding. Bright ruby, it has good vigour and depth of ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, gentle savoury notes adding a touch of complexity, fresh acidity and a smooth finish. (13% alc/vol) $17-$19
Wine of the week
Villa Maria Private Bin Hawke’s Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2024
★★★½
Offering fine value, this merlot-predominant blend is matured in tanks and oak barrels. Full-coloured, it is mouthfilling, vibrantly fruity and supple, with red berry, spice and herb flavours showing very good ripeness and depth. (13.5% alc/vol) $15-$17