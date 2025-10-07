Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

Creamed tripe with onions, giblet soup and sausage apples: Steve Braunias cooks the books

Steve Braunias
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias: Terrible recipes are comedy gold. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Braunias: Terrible recipes are comedy gold. Photo / Getty Images

Terrible recipes are one of life’s great joys. I collect awful cookbooks, marvelling at the meals we are expected to put in our stomachs and live, and recently picked up, from 1952, Pressure Cooking for the Modern Home by Helen M Cox. Her discovery of that gleaming marvel of the

Save