Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Steve Braunias: Father’s Day is for the living and the lost

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

There's a lot to think about on September 7. Photo / Getty Images

There's a lot to think about on September 7. Photo / Getty Images

Father’s Day is for the dead as well as the living, with the difference that dead men don’t need presents. They are a cheap option. All they cost is whatever lies swirling around in the bucket of your memory, your thoughts, your heart. You can’t fob them off with some

Save