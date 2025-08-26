Advertisement
Listener

Steve Braunias on the trial of getting a visa for America

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias: "Anyone wanting a visa is sent on a fool's errand." Photo / Getty Images

America! It has an incredibly high opinion of itself, but I am willing to concede there is no greater country in the world in between Canada and Mexico. It thinks everyone wants a piece of it, is just dying to cross its borders and live there for ever and ever.

