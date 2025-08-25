Advertisement
Donald Trump’s law enforcement takeover is a mess America can’t clean up

Jonathan Kronstadt
Deployed: The National Guard has little experience of urban policing. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Jonathan Kronstadt
Johnathan Kronstadt is a freelance writer working in Washington, DC
My hair is not on fire. I know because I just checked. But it should be.

President Trump – words that alone should instantly ignite the follicles of anyone who reads or utters them – has “temporarily” taken over the police force and all law enforcement responsibilities in my hometown

