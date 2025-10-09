Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Bumper Weekend Wine Guide: Top picks to transport you straight to the vineyard

Michael Cooper
Review by
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read
Michael Cooper has 45 wine books and several literary awards to his credit. In the 2004 New Year Honours, Michael was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Be transported by a single sip of wine. Photo / Getty Images

Be transported by a single sip of wine. Photo / Getty Images

What is the appeal of wine from a single vineyard? Most New Zealand wines are blended from several sites and labelled by their region of origin, such as Hawke’s Bay or Marlborough. By tightening the focus to a single vineyard, simply by sipping a glass of its wine, you can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save