Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Remembering Nigel Latta: ‘Truth be told, I’ve sometimes been jealous of his success in bringing psychology to the masses’

Marc Wilson
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Nigel Latta: Good at identifying what people wanted to learn about and exceptionally good at delivering it. Photo / Supplied

Nigel Latta: Good at identifying what people wanted to learn about and exceptionally good at delivering it. Photo / Supplied

I never met Nigel Latta in person. But our professional lives intersected.

Latta, who has died from stomach cancer aged 58, became one of our best-known psychologists: there was a time you couldn’t open a newspaper or turn on your TV without seeing his smiling face commenting on the news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save