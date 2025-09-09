Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

The hidden risks of hearing loss - and why dealing with it ASAP matters

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Age-related hearing loss is no joke. Photo / Getty Images

Age-related hearing loss is no joke. Photo / Getty Images

Twenty years ago, UK professor Richard Wiseman quested to find the funniest joke in the world. He describes this in a chapter in his book Quirkology, using some of these jokes to illustrate various psychological theories.

One joke goes something like this: An old man is concerned his wife is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save