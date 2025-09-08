Listener

Learn the tricks for a more joyful life: An extract from Dr Kerry Burnight’s Joyspan

By Dr Kerry Burnight
New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Dr Kerry Burnight: "Adaptability helps us manage transitions like retirement or health challenges." Image / Getty Images

We are living longer than ever, so we may as well enjoy it, says Dr Kerry Burnight, a Californian expert on ageing whose new book unlocks the secrets to late-life wellbeing. In Part I, Paul Little spoke with Burnight about new thinking on how to live

