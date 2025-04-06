Home / The Listener / Health

Blue Zones revolution: How environment, not effort, leads to a longer life

The communities where people live longest – so-called ‘Blue Zones’ – share behaviours available to us all, says the researcher who first identified them and he shares a surprising finding about what those people are eating.

In February, Dan Buettner stood before a US Senate special committee on ageing and delivered a message he remains passionate about communicating. He told them the healthiest groups of older people on the planet haven’t got that way thanks to any special diet plans

