Listener

NZ research breakthrough: Pioneering study shows secret to healthy weight may lie in “poo pills”

By Donna Chisholm
New Zealand Listener·
15 mins to read

NZ research breakthrough: Pioneering study shows secret to healthy weight may lie in “poo pills”
The secret to maintaining healthy weight and metabolism may lie not in diets and drugs but in swallowing “poo pills”, new research from NZ scientists confirms. Image / Getty Images

Medical student Sophie* went on her first diet at the age of 8. It didn’t work, and nor did the dozens that followed in her childhood and early teens.

“From the very beginning of school, I was always ‘the fat kid’. I’ve never been a normal weight.”

At the age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The sniff test

Save