Happy old age! Four secrets to late-life wellbeing

New Zealand Listener·
The fact that we don't know how long we have is even more reason to celebrate joy today. Image / Getty Images

On the morning the Listener spoke to California-based gerontologist Kerry Burnight, the world media reported the latest research finding from amateur ageing expert (and sometime pop star) Mariah Carey. Asked how she deals with getting older, the 56-year-old Carey, sounding uncannily like a Marvel super-villain, said: “I don’t allow it

