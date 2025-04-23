Is cutting back on ultra-processed foods the key to ageing well?

Although minimising ultra processed foods (UPFs) is ideal, the goal should be balance and sustainability. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

Ultra-processed foods make up about 10% of what I and my wife eat. They include processed ham, ice cream, pizza sauce, cheese slices (but not cheese), pre-cooked brown rice, bread and confectionery. But have I made the correct distinction between these and regular processed foods? And are there guidelines for limiting them?

Answer:

Research published in Nature Medicine last month linked a midlife diet rich in plant-based foods, moderate in healthy animal-based foods and lower in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) with healthier ageing. However, the World Cancer Research Fund warns against an all-or-nothing approach to UPFs by emphasising that not all are harmful; some provide valuable nutrition and convenience.

But what are UPFs, and can they be beneficial? They are foods that undergo extensive industrial processing, contain ingredients not found in home kitchens, and are designed for convenience (often with a long shelf life). The combination of fats, sugar and salt in many of these foods makes them especially craveable, triggering the brain’s reward system and making it easy to overeat.

“Nova” is a food classification system based on the extent of processing foods receive. It defines UPFs as products made mostly from industrial ingredients, with little to no whole foods, often containing additives such as emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners or flavour enhancers. Examples include soft drinks, packaged snacks, mass-produced breads, instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals.

UPFs are not the same as processed foods – which are minimally processed and are not associated with the same health risks. Examples include:

Cheese, a valuable processed food, whereas processed cheese slices are UPFs.

Plain Greek yoghurt, a nutritious processed food, whereas fruit-flavoured yoghurts with added sugars or artificial sweeteners are UPFs.

Canned beans with no added salt, a convenient and nutritious processed food, whereas baked beans with added sugar and additives are a UPF.

Your diet’s estimated 10% intake of UPFs suggests a lower intake than the average New Zealander. Research shows these foods account for about 42% of energy intake for infants and toddlers, similar to overseas. Globally, various studies have found they contribute about half of adult energy intake in high-income countries such as Canada, the UK and US, and about 30% in middle-income nations.

There are no official guidelines on safe UPF consumption. However, studies show the more consumed, the greater the health risk: high consumption is linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and early mortality.

Although these foods are generally associated with adverse health effects, the World Cancer Research Fund notes not all are high in saturated fat, salt and sugar. Some may contribute positively to a healthy diet – for example, sliced wholemeal bread, fortified whole-grain cereals, plant-based milk alternatives, and certain packaged foods such as vegetable-based pasta sauce and gluten-free products that provide essential nutrients.

The key is distinguishing between UPFs with beneficial nutrients and ones that are primarily sources of excess sugar, unhealthy fats and artificial additives.

You’ve identified several UPFs in your diet; though most align with Nova’s definition of UPFs, some nuance is required. For starters, not all supermarket bread is equally processed – simpler breads contain minimal ingredients and may be classified as processed rather than ultra-processed. And breads are often eaten with nutritious fillings such as salads, lean meat, eggs and cheese. So, we should consider the context – UPFs may form an integral part of a nutritious meal or snack. Similarly, products such as pre-cooked brown rice contain more fibre than home-cooked white rice. So, if convenience is wanted, is pre-cooked brown rice a more nutritious option? These trade-offs highlight that UPFs aren’t always a black-and-white issue.

Our overall dietary pattern is what matters most. Given your emphasis on whole, minimally processed foods, the small proportion of UPFs you consume is unlikely to be a significant health concern. Ultimately, although minimising UPFs is ideal, the goal should be balance and sustainability. A mostly whole-food diet with room for convenience and enjoyment, including the occasional ice-cream or pizza night, supports good health and a positive relationship with food.