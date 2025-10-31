Listener
Home / The Listener / Books

Traveller’s tales: The historic worlds of William Dalrymple

New Zealand Listener
12 mins to read

Traveller’s tales: The historic worlds of William Dalrymple
William Dalrymple: Speculates that today his earlier books might be “Slated as some sort of woke lament”. Photo / Debashree Mitra

In 1984, William Dalrymple was in Maharashtra, a state in the western peninsula region of India, following the advice of his older brother Jock to visit a series of painted Buddhist cave monuments dating from the first century BCE up to the fifth century CE. Dalrymple was 18 years old.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Home on the farm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Left unsaid

Genius deserves a name

Save