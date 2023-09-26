Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Horse-backed archers from central Asia left a lasting imprint on world history

By Nevil Gibson
3 mins to read
Kenneth Harl was persuaded to turn his lectures called Barbarians of the Steppes into another doorstopper of 570 pages. Photo / Supplied

Kenneth Harl was persuaded to turn his lectures called Barbarians of the Steppes into another doorstopper of 570 pages. Photo / Supplied

Empires come about through conquest and colonisation. Historians who take a longer view see this as a part of how civilisations rise and fall.

Last year we saw international history professor Marc David Baer’s 500-plus-page

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener