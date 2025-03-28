Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 bestselling NZ books: March 29

Mark Broatch
1. (3) Toot the Tow Truck by Deano Yipadee & Bruce Potter (Scholastic)

Back to the top of the bestsellers’ list is this new book in the Nee Naw and Friends series for kids. “There’s another emergency vehicle in singer-songwriter Dean O’Brien’s garage and this time it’s a tow truck called Toot! Those goats of Granny’s have been joy-riding on Farmer Tom’s tractor and have got themselves in a bit of a pickle, with the tractor stuck in a pond,

