Top 10 bestselling NZ books: March 22

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

The bestselling books of the week. Photos / supplied

1. (NEW) Hastings: A Boy’s Own Adventure by Dick Frizzell (Massey University Press)

Racing straight to the top of the charts after only a few days on sale is painter Dick Frizzell’s memoir, “a love song to a small New Zealand town”. The book “recalls a well-spent childhood of digging

