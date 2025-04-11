Top 10 bestselling NZ books: April 12

It’s all change on the bestseller list. Photos / Supplied

1. (NEW) Everyday Comfort Food by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin)

It’s all change on the bestseller list, with only one book not newly out in the shops, Rachel Paris’s thriller at No 3. Leaping into top spot is Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks, who’s back with her third cookbook, focused on satisfying winter meals. (You can find recipes from it here.)

Her publisher writes: “Vanya has built her reputation on simple, delicious, never-fail recipes. She knows what works in the kitchen when it comes to feeding a family and how to whip up the perfect dish for every occasion. Following on from the runaway success of Everyday Favourites and Summer Favourites, Everyday Comfort Food celebrates the colder seasons, with warming winter meals and nostalgic treats to keep the whole tribe happy — as well as more of the everyday winning dishes Vanya is known for. From hearty soups, tender slow-cooked lamb and flaky golden pies to sweet delights and indulgent self-saucing puddings, Everyday Comfort Food delivers 70 mouth-watering recipes that taste like home.”

Photo / Supplied

2. (NEW) No Words for This by Ali Mau (HarperCollins)

Journalist Alison Mau’s new book promises to be an “inspiring, honest and intimate memoir about family, love and rising from the ashes”.

From the publisher: “From the age of 12, Alison Mau wanted to be a journalist like her father. He was a beer-swilling, straight-talking Aussie who was rough around the edges but could quote passages of Hamlet at will. He taught Ali everything – from how to skin a rabbit and throw a punch to how to craft a sharp sentence – and she craved his validation as she navigated the sexist badlands of Australian print and television journalism through the 1980s and 90s.

“From Melbourne to London and Auckland, Ali built a glittering career and became a media darling – until an unexpected call from her sister brought her professional and personal lives crashing together with devastating force. As an investigative reporter bringing New Zealand’s #MeToo stories to light, she had to survey the wreckage of her family myth and ask herself, ‘Am I strong enough?’ and ‘Are there words for this?’”

Photo / Supplied

3. (1) See How They Fall by Rachel Paris (Moa Press)

Sydney-set thriller from Auckland writer features a Succession-style family gathering in their retreat after the patriarch dies. Tragedy ensues and, as the Listener noted: “the gilded family will fall … Some of the family will fall by dying. By poison. Others by other methods: loss of reputation, loss of fortune. Those golden sands turn out to be quicksand which swallows nasty rich people up. You have to applaud.”

Photo / Supplied

4. (NEW) The Bookshop Detectives: Tea And Cake And Death by Gareth and Louise Ward (Penguin)

The bestselling Bookshop Detectives, owner of Sherlock Tomes, have another mysterious case to solve.

From the publisher: “In this rollicking new adventure, Garth and Eloise (and Stevie) must sniff out a prolific poisoner ahead of a vital fundraising event, the Battle of the Book Clubs. As time runs out and the body count rises, it seems the bad actors are circling closer to the people and places they care about. Could Pinter, the infamous serial killer from Eloise’s past, somehow be involved? And when anyone could be a suspect, how can Garth and Eloise keep their customers, their small town and their beloved bookshop safe?”

Photo / Supplied

5. (NEW) Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World by Ruth Shaw (A&U)

Manapōuri bookshop owner Ruth Shaw returns to tell the second half of her fascinating life story.

The Listener noted: “One could be forgiven for looking at the cover of this book, with its gentle peach and grey-blues, the idyllic three buildings lit up like little beacons, and the title (I mean, little bookshops! How appealing can you get?) and expect a book of lovely little tales about finding the perfect book for the perfect reader. These tales are here, but they are interleaved between chapters of Ruth’s adventures. The main thrust of this book is the second half of Ruth’s memoir, begun in The Bookseller at the End of the World.

“In that book she detailed her first 35 years, and now she delves into her life from 35 to 78, admitting wryly but without guile that this ‘period of my life was not as chaotic as my first 35 years’. This has to be a good thing. Surviving another 35 years as eventful as Ruth’s first, which included three marriages, several tragic deaths, and close encounters with pirates, would take more fortitude than one can imagine – perhaps more than even Ruth has. But she still takes on considerable adventures with gusto in this period, advised or non-advised.”

Photo / Supplied

6. (NEW) Black Silk and Buried Secrets by Deborah Challinor (HarperCollins)

Deborah Challinor returns to the story of her intrepid heroine Tatty Crowe and the world of Sydney’s Victorian funeral business.

From the publisher: “Sydney, 1871. Twenty-five-year-old widow Tatty Crowe is the owner of busy undertaking firm Crowe Funerals. Life and business are good until Tatty notices how many women are dying after unlawful abortions, and when a tragedy strikes close to home, she vows to expose the culprit.

“And then there are the whispered rumours of baby farming. Once again Tatty sets out to investigate the crisis and finds herself immersed in the dark and sometimes heartless world of paid foster care and adoption. Along the way she encounters an old foe, and clashes with a new adversary who, it transpires, is far more dangerous.

“From the grim slums of Chippendale and Newtown to the grand houses of Woolloomooloo to Sydney’s rowdy Criminal Court, comes the next chapter in the story of compassionate and clever – but headstrong – Tatty Crowe.”

Challinor talked to listener.co.nz in 2024 about the research behind her books. You can read more here.

Photo / Supplied

7. (NEW) Giraffe the Gardener by Kimberly Andrews (Picture Puffin)

“I’m Giraffe! That’s me, your dad,

I prune and plant and water.

So many jobs – I’d love a hand,

from you, my helpful daughter.

Outside we go into the sun,

you’ll see our garden grow.

Digging, planting, sowing seeds –

I’ll teach you all I know!”

From the publisher: “When workaholic, green-hoofed Giraffe has a pruning disaster and injures his neck, he is worried about what will happen to his life’s work. But Giraffe Junior comes up with a plan to save the beautiful garden – and to save Giraffe’s neck.

“Giraffe the Gardener is a fabulous way to introduce young children to the delights of gardening and is sure to inspire a lifelong love of growing things. Readers will enjoy poring over the detailed illustrations exploring a range of planting styles from cottage flowers to food forests, and spotting the gnome hidden on every spread, while Giraffe learns the gardener’s most important lesson – that gardens don’t need to look perfect for everyone to enjoy them.”

Giraffe the Gardener by Kimberly Andrews. Photo / Supplied

8. (NEW) The New Zealand Easter Activity Book by Sarina Dickson & Hilary Jean Tapper (Little Moa)

The publisher writes: “In The Fairies’ Easter Egg Surprise, we joined a group of curious forest fairies as they spread Easter excitement around their fairy village and got into mischief along the way. Now, join the fairies in The New Zealand Easter Activity Book and get creative with loads of mazes, dot-to-dots, games and activities to complete and colour in.”

A bonus for the littlies is that it includes two pages of colour Easter-themed stickers.

The New Zealand Easter Activity Book by Sarina Dickson & Hilary Jean Tapper. Photo / Supplied

9. (NEW) Northbound by Naomi Arnold (HarperCollins)

Journalist Naomi Arnold spent almost nine months walking the length of Aotearoa New Zealand on Te Araroa, which runs the length of the country, fulfilling a 20-year dream. Her story is promised to be an “upbeat, fascinating and inspiring memoir of solitude, love and friendship, and the joys and pains to be found in the wilderness”.

“On her own, she traverses mountains, rivers, cities and plains from summer to spring, walking on through days of thick mud, blazing sun and lightning storms, and into cold, starlit nights. Along the way she encounters colourful locals and travellers who delight and inspire her.”

North Bound by Naomi Arnold. Photo / Supplied

10. (NEW) Sea Change by Jenny Pattrick (David Bateman)

Jenny Pattrick returns with a contemporary story packed with classic themes: good vs bad, authority vs community, wealth vs resourcefulness, greed vs friendship.

The Listener’s review sets the scene: “The title of Sea Change is meant literally as a community is ravaged by a tsunami after a violent earthquake. Unnamed but located on the Kāpiti Coast of the North Island, it is a typical small town. A handy map at the beginning of the book illustrates the layout: church, school, community hall, rugby field, railway station and numerous small houses, sandwiched between the overshadowing hills and the roaring sea. As the tsunami strikes, the sea wall is breached, reducing the village to a fraction of its size. On the same day, aftershocks create rockfalls in the hills, blocking off outside access as ‘tonnes and tonnes of rock roar down the hill and out to sea’. Within the reduced housing area lives a group of self-named ‘individualists and alternative oddballs’ … Above the town, Dylan, a recluse ‘with a clever mind’, witnesses the ‘tiny people running, leaving the log-jam of cars by the shops, heading on foot up the hill road’.”

You can read more about Jenny Pattrick’s writing and artistic life here.

Sea Change by Jenny Pattrick. Photo / Supplied

Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending April 5.