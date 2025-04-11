Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 bestselling NZ books: April 12

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

It’s all change on the bestseller list. Photos / Supplied

It’s all change on the bestseller list. Photos / Supplied

1. (NEW) Everyday Comfort Food by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin)

It’s all change on the bestseller list, with only one book not newly out in the shops, Rachel Paris’s thriller at No 3. Leaping into top spot is Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks, who’s back with her third cookbook,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener