Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: August 24

By Mark Broatch
Books editor·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read
No change at the top - best-selling NZ books remain consistent. Photos / supplied

1. (1) View from the Second Row, by Samuel Whitelock (HarperCollins)

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock’s memoir begins with 14 full lines of the injuries he’s suffered playing rugby, the outcome of which was five

Save

