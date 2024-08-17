Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: August 17

NZ bestsellers. Photos / supplied

1. (2) View from the Second Row by Samuel Whitelock (HarperCollins)

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock’s memoir begins with 14 full lines of the injuries he’s suffered playing rugby, the outcome of which was five surgeries under general anaesthetic. And then deciding to play in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final with an Achilles tendon injury. With the help of sports journo Dylan Cleaver, the most capped AB in history speaks about his career, which covers four World Cups and 153 appearances in the black jersey, his life and his family.

Whitelock (he’s called Samuel by most of his family, Sam by his friends) knew when to toggle as captain between rooster and sheepdog, says ABs coach Scott Robertson in the foreword: leading from the front or guiding his flock. Whitelock has serious rugby lineage on both sides. He claims not to be a complicated guy: “family, footy and farming” are at the centre of his life.

View From The Second Row by Samuel Whitelock. Photo / supplied

2. (8) Serviceman J by Jamie Pennell (HarperCollins)

There’s a famous photo of NZ soldier and Victoria Cross winner Willie Apiata emerging from some grim fire fight, gaze and jaw fixed, looking like a still from a Jerry Bruckheimer movie. The bloke next to him is Jamie Pennell. From the publisher: “In 2011, following the Taliban siege on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel, an SAS soldier identified only as Serviceman J was awarded New Zealand’s second-highest military honour by showing outstanding gallantry in the face of danger. After 18 years in the New Zealand SAS, ex-commander Jamie Pennell is now ready to tell his story.”

Serviceman J by Jamie Pennell. Photo / supplied

3. (1) The Bookshop Detectives: Dead Girl Gone by Gareth Ward & Louise Ward (Penguin)

“When we opened Sherlock Tomes, people warned us that we’d made a terrible mistake. People warned us that e-readers were taking over. People warned us that we’d never compete with Amazon. The one thing they didn’t warn us about was the murders.”

And so begins this first joint novel from actual Hawke’s Bay booksellers Gareth and Louise Ward, a cosy murder-mystery that promises bookshop insider titbits and literary puns galore. The plot has Garth and Eloise and their dog Stevie, who, telling the story in alternate chapters, “are drawn into the baffling case of a decades-old missing schoolgirl. Intrigued by the puzzling, bookish clues, the two ex-cops are soon tangled in a web of crime, drugs and floral decapitations, while endeavouring to pull off the international celebrity book launch of the century.” You can read more about Gareth and Louise Wright here.

The Bookshop Detectives: Dead Girl Gone by Gareth & Louise Ward. Photo / supplied

4. (5) The Road to Chatto Creek by Matt Chisholm (A&U)

The former TV presenter reveals what happened after he and his family ­– wife Ellen and three kids – exited the big smoke to buy land in Chatto Creek, Central Otago, to build a house and rear some sheep and cattle. There are insights into rural life, farming, family and mental health, with splendidly bucolic photographs.

The Road to Chatto Creek by Matt Chisholm. Photo / supplied

5. (3) Home Truths by Charity Norman (Allen & Unwin)

The Hawke’s Bay-based writer, formerly a barrister in the UK, writes about how far down the conspiracy rabbit hole people can go when they’re going through trauma. From the publisher’s blurb: “Livia Denby is on trial for attempted murder. The jury has reached a verdict. Two years earlier, Livia was a probation officer in Yorkshire, her husband Scott a teacher. Their children, Heidi and Noah, rounded out a happy family – until the day Scott’s brother died. Grief and guilt leave Scott searching for answers, a search that takes him into the world of conspiracy theories. As his grip on reality slides, he makes a decision that will put the family on a collision course with tragedy. Livia’s family has been torn apart, and now her son’s life is hanging in the balance. Just how far will she go to save the ones she loves?” You can read the Listener review here.

Home Truths by Charity Norman. Photo / supplied

6. (4) The Last Secret Agent by Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson (A&U)

It’s 80 years since D-Day. Pippa Latour, who died in West Auckland late last year aged 102, helped lay the groundwork for the operation’s success by acting as a secret agent in France for Britain during World War II. “I was not a James Bond-style spy,” said Latour. “I was a secret agent whose job it was to blend into the background and cause quiet chaos.” It was exhausting work; she was unable to trust anyone, had several code names and was often hungry. It was desperately perilous, too. Many of the 13,000 agents were killed, including 14 women out of 39 in France. The average life expectancy of male wireless operators in France when she served was six weeks. Latour’s was a truly remarkable life all around, and The Last Secret Agent, co-written with Jude Dobson, is a clear and fluent account. You can read more about the book here.

The Last Secret Agent: The untold story of my life as a spy behind Nazi enemy lines by Pippa Latour with Jude Dobson (Allen & Unwin, $37.99) is out now. Photo / supplied





7. (NEW) Unmasking Monsters by Chook Henwood (A&U)

David “Chook” Henwood’s memoir of his time in the police relates how he helped develop a system to track down serial rapists Joseph Thompson and Malcolm Rewa, leading to the setting up of the Criminal Profiling Unit. He was also an early advocate for Teina Pora, who went to prison for 21 years for the murder of Susan Burdett for which he was later found not guilty. From the publisher: “From almost jovial relationships with small-time criminals to dogged investigations to catch serious violent offenders, Henwood looks back at the nearly 40 years he spent as a sworn police officer and reflects on what’s changed in this country – and what hasn’t.”

Unmasking Monsters: How the hunt for New Zealand's worst criminals changed policing forever by Chook Henwood. Photo / supplied

8. (6) All That We Know by Shilo Kino (Moa Press)

In her first adult novel, Kino, the award-winning writer of the YA novel The Pōrangi Boy, casts a youthful eye over the fraught business of being a Māori activist in contemporary Aotearoa. Māreikura is full of good intentions, though. As the Listener review notes, she tends to see things “in black and white and as absolutes – because she’s young, because she’s human, because she’s learning”.

The author manages to mostly keep the didactic voice of the novel contained within her characters, though it does sometime spill out over the edges of this frame. “But satire when it’s this close to the bone isn’t the easiest thing to pull off. Fortunately, Kino provides a nice balance to Māreikura’s relentlessness, with a cast of utterly delightful, authentic and well-written secondary characters whose take on things te ao Māori is less vehement … The writing is consistently tight and a joy to read as it rattles along at pace with frequent laugh-out-loud moments, mainly in my instance at the intense self-involvement of the various young characters.” To read the Listener review, go here.

All That We Know by Shilo Kino (Huia) is out now. Photo / supplied

9. (9) Waitohu by Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

Holding its spot is this new guided life journal based on the Māori lunar calendar from the best-selling psychiatrist author of Aroha and Wawata. “This writing journey is fuelled by the whakataukī (proverb) ‘ka mua, ka muri’, ‘walking backwards into the future’. Every month we circle back to the beginning of the book, rediscovering thoughts from the month before under the illuminating gaze of each moon face. New layers of ideas are added to earlier reflections, then collected together in a way that uncovers new truths.”

Waitohu: A Journal for Making Meaning by Dr Hinemoa Elder. Photo / supplied

10. (NEW) Becoming Tangata Tiriti by Avril Bell (Auckland University Press)

From the publisher: “… brings together 12 non-Māori voices – dedicated professionals, activists and everyday individuals – who have engaged with te ao Māori and have attempted to bring te Tiriti to life in their work … Sociologist Avril Bell analyses the complicated journey of today’s partners of te Tiriti o Waitangi, and asks: Who are we as tangata tiriti? How do we identify in relation to Māori? What are our responsibilities to te Tiriti? What do we do when we inevitably stumble along the way?”

Becoming Tangata Tiriti: Working with Māori, Honouring the Treaty by Avril Bell. Photo / supplied

