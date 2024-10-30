Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

The Burrow is a tender exploration of grief and family bonds

By Karin Warnaar
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Melbourne GP Melanie Cheng excels in the pacing of her second novel. Photos / supplied

Melbourne GP Melanie Cheng excels in the pacing of her second novel. Photos / supplied

Book review: The rabbit is a “nine-week-old, fawn-coloured male mini lop”, the first thing 10-year-old Lucie had expressed real enthusiasm for “since the accident”. Fortunately, Australian writer Melanie Cheng immediately follows up this hint with the critical information that Lucie’s baby sister, Ruby, tragically drowned about four years earlier. Lucie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener