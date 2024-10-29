Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

This short story collection could be a touchstone for the times

By Anne Kennedy
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Pretty Ugly by Kirsty Gunn.

Pretty Ugly by Kirsty Gunn.

ook review: For better or worse, we tend to expect collections of short-form fiction to hang together in the same stylistic neighbourhood. Prepare to be surprised, then, by Kirsty Gunn’s Pretty Ugly. This is a book of juxtapositions, stylistic experimentation, cross-genres. Perhaps hinted at by the beautiful oxymoron of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener