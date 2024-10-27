Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Revealing the dead: Jacqueline Bublitz’s new novel expands on themes of self-discovery and female empowerment

By Greg Fleming
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Jacqueline Bublitz again calls into question the culture’s lurid fascination with “dead girls”. (Photos / Supplied)

Jacqueline Bublitz again calls into question the culture’s lurid fascination with “dead girls”. (Photos / Supplied)

Jacqueline Bublitz’s debut, Before You Knew My Name, was many things: a compelling crime story, a celebration of New York – a city that seems especially close to the Kiwi author’s heart – and a tale of self-discovery and female empowerment.

Leave the Girls Behind, which Bublitz describes as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener