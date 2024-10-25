Advertisement
Books

Thrilling rides: three crime reads for a long weekend

By Craig Sisterson
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Three compelling cop dramas from writers at the top of their game. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year it was revealed that Hawai’ian actress Maggie Q would play Detective Renée Ballard, first introduced in Michael Connelly’s excellent 2017 novel The Late Show, in a new spin-off of Amazon Prime’s two hit dramas about Detective Harry Bosch.

On the page Ballard returns to the fore in

