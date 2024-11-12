Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

The best in international fiction: Two new novels reviewed

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read
Global reading: Robbie Arnott's Dusk and Atsuhiro Yoshida's Goodnight Tokyo are praised by Listener book reviewers. Photos / supplied

Global reading: Robbie Arnott's Dusk and Atsuhiro Yoshida's Goodnight Tokyo are praised by Listener book reviewers. Photos / supplied

Dusk

By Robbie Arnott (Picador, $39.99)

Reviewed by Sue Reidy

The best in Aussie fiction is on display in Robbie Arnott’s latest historical novel.

Thirty-seven-year-old twins Iris and Floyd Renshaw are homeless, low on funds and out of work when they learn that a bounty has been placed on a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener