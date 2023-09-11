Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: The late Francis Pound’s homage to one of our greatest painters

By Brian Boyd
7 mins to read
Gordon Walters, left, photographed by Marti Friedlander in his studio in Christchurch, 1978. Photo / Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust

Gordon Walters, left, photographed by Marti Friedlander in his studio in Christchurch, 1978. Photo / Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust

Francis Pound writes: “It has long been my experience that when we New Zealanders want to show something of our art to visitors from Europe, we show them McCahon. But what they want to see

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener