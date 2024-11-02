Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Carl Shuker’s new novel The Royal Free navigates London’s dark side

By Nicholas Reid
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Carl Shuker: Never writes the same sort of novel twice. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Carl Shuker: Never writes the same sort of novel twice. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Book review: Two things can definitely be said about Carl Shuker. He never writes the same sort of novel twice and he never dwells on the same themes. Each of his novels is a new exploration of particular ideas. His debut novel in 2005, The Method Actors, dealt with New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener