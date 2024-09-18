Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Gripping NZ medical drama gets film director back behind the camera

Russell Baillie
By
Entertainment & arts editior·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Christine Jeffs on Elizabeth Banks: “She was on set the whole time and she brought a lot of energy and focus.” Photo / Nicola Dove

Christine Jeffs on Elizabeth Banks: “She was on set the whole time and she brought a lot of energy and focus.” Photo / Nicola Dove

It has been 16 years since director Christine Jeffs last delivered a feature film and 23 since she made her debut with the coming-of-age tale Rain, based on the Kirsty Gunn book of the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener