Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: The Pretender by Jo Harkin

By Anna Rogers
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Jo Harkin: Dives into her tale with vigour and confidence, but her hero fails to compel. Photos / Supplied

Jo Harkin: Dives into her tale with vigour and confidence, but her hero fails to compel. Photos / Supplied

It’s a bold claim: “Wolf Hall meets Demon Copperhead”. Comparisons can be tricky. Publishers make them, of course, to place a book for potential readers, to whet their appetites. But the danger of overreach and disappointed expectations is always there. The blurb of Vikram Seth’s desperately overlong novel A Suitable likened it to Middlemarch. Not so much.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener