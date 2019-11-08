On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Early childhood education teachers in Hawke's Bay say the region is staring down the barrel of a "chronic shortage" of qualified staff.
They are part of a nationwide campaign launched by the NZEI teachers union in Napier this week, pleading for a cash injection from the Government to bridge the pay gap between childcare centres, kindergarten, primary and secondary schools.
Kristi Lampitt, a teacher at Colenso Early Childhood Centre, said there was a 55 per cent decrease of people studying early childhood across New Zealand.
"We are staring down the barrel of a chronic shortage of qualified ECE teachers.
She said getting qualified relievers to help out with workload was "incredibly hard".
"We decided to take a stand at the centre. We are in a position to be caring and educating children and we are fortunate to do that, but the Government needs to value our sector.
"The Government needs to step up and do what they promised. There needs to be an increase in funding in early childhood and they need to look at the teacher-child ratios.
"We need to put quality in early childhood, and the sector needs to be funded appropriately so we can provide the best possible care for our most vulnerable, precious children."
Ministry of Education deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement Ellen MacGregor said all early childhood education teachers were employed independently of the Government.
"While we license and fund early learning services, we are not directly responsible for setting teachers' terms and conditions of employment, except for kindergarten teachers.
"Having said that, the Government seeks to influence the minimum pay received by qualified teachers in early learning.
"Teacher-led centre-based services can receive higher funding if they attest that all teachers employed within their service are being paid at, or above, certain rates."
The ministry had developed a draft strategic plan for early learning to address the teacher to child ratio, she said.
"The draft plan proposes to increase the ratios of teachers to children to 1:4 for under 2-year-olds and 1:5 for 2-year-olds.
"These ratios reflect both research evidence and practices in similar OECD countries. Included in the proposal is allowing time for services to recruit additional qualified teaching staff to reflect any changes to ratios."