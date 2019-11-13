Caravan cookery classes are coming to Te Puke.

To be launched at this weekend's community market, the classes will be guided by Te Puke Community Garden chairwoman Julie Gray, and run as an extension of the garden's contribution to the community.

Julie says the initiative is the culmination of a dream she has had since she first became involved in the community garden five years ago.

"It's just a passion I've got to get out of my system," she says, "because I enjoy cooking, I love it.".

Julie says the cooking won't be "over the top" and she will be passing on her knowledge about how to cook simple, easy food.

"There are a lot of people out there, struggling, who don't know how to cook food," she says.

Julie bought a caravan that has been spruced up for the purpose and plans to hold classes for three or four people every other Friday.

The caravan will be parked at the community garden for each class, and whatever is in season and ready for harvest at the time will be used.

"It will be hands-on." she says. "We'll pick produce out of garden, bring it into the caravan and prepare everything from scratch.

"We'll use other food supplied by community establishments and turn that into healthy meals for the family.

"We will cover meals, snacks, some preserving and other fun things to do with food."

The classes will be run through the summer and are due to start on November 22.

People can register by phoning or texting 027 630595.

Julie will be at Saturday's community market, the first of the summer, to launch the lessons and also to give children the chance to make apple donuts.

■ The community market will start at 9am at Jubilee Park and run until 1pm.