''I don't believe in castle building,'' says Peter Miller, who will chair his final Te Puke Community Board meeting next week.

''What I think is more important is serving the people, listening to them and presenting their problems and concerns to council.''

Peter was first elected to the community board 12 years ago, was deputy chairman during his second three-year term, and chairman for his third and fourth.

His route to local government politics at grass roots level came from involvement in Te Puke's Environmental Forum which he chaired in 2006-2007.

Advertisement

He says he has always approached his role on the community board with his own vision in mind.

That vision is to make Te Puke a safe, vibrant, caring and inclusive community, and the place in the Western Bay where families want to live.

''I think all board members should have a vision for the town,'' he says.

Peter says the board has had some significant achievements under his chairmanship. One of those was the review of the Te Puke 20 Year Development Plan in 2016.

''That was huge, and I believe it was extremely successful.''

He has his own copy of the document and, as goals are met, such as the installation of CCTV or the promotion of family events and market days in Jubilee Park, he ticks them off.

''We were instrumental in setting up Epic Te Puke. We gave the initial funding for that and that's been extremely successful.

''What has been done has certainly made the town more vibrant and caring. We are certainly becoming a more tolerant and inclusive community from the forums that I have attended, and I hear of a lot of young families are coming here to set up home because of the cost of sections and housing.

''The diversity of our community just makes it a more interesting place to live.''

While not a community board project, the refurbishment of the town centre, which included the controversial change to the road layout to create a single through-lane, also receives a tick from Peter.

''I think the single laning has made the CBD a safer area to be. I believe it's made Te Puke a better town and I always said it just needs a little bit of patience and courtesy and tolerance to make it work.''

There have also, inevitably, been disappointments, largely about projects he hasn't managed to get across the line.

One of the biggest is drawing a blank on getting a ban on heavy vehicle parking in residential areas.

''Council won't move on that and that really disappoints me - I feel there is going to be an accident.''

He would also have liked to have been able to see some form of sculpture in the town centre to recognise the kiwifruit industry, to see a trial of shelters to allow mobility parking space users to stay dry getting in and out of their cars during rain, and the installation of tactile paving for the sight impaired.

''Those things are now for the next community board,'' he says.

Another success has been retaining the district's community boards - in the face of their possible demise.

''One of the things we did last year was to fight very hard in the representation review to retain the community boards. I think it's absolutely essential that we have a community board because we are the eyes and ears of council, and we can make a huge contribution to council decision making as it is applicable to Te Puke.''

For similar reasons, he thinks it is important that people ''put their hand up and stand for the board''.

''I've met some amazing people in my time on the community board, people I wouldn't otherwise have met in my normal life.

''I'd like to say to the community what a privilege it's been to represent them. It's been 12 years, that's quite a long time, and I believe we've achieved a lot.''

Peter's links to Te Puke's civic life won't be completely severed and he will continue to be involved in organising the town's Anzac Day commemorations, is a member of the newly established aquatic centre steering group and will continue on the emergency management team.