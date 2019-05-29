The takeover of postal services in Te Puke by a charitable trust has become closer to reality this week.

The Te Puke Centre Charitable Trust is to go ahead with its application to NZ Post to become the operators of postal and bill-pay services in the town.

''We have successfully negotiated with the owners of the existing post office building to enable the service to stay in its present location and to work toward creating a place fit for achieving our vision to create the Te Puke Centre,'' said trust chairwoman Karen Summerhays.

"This is a huge milestone in the development of the long-awaited information/visitors centre and a central shared space for Te Puke. There has been a myriad of things that needed to fall into place before we felt confident proceeding with the application to NZ Post.

"I would like to acknowledge all the Trustees of The Te Puke Centre Charitable Trust for the many hours put in to get the project to this stage. It has been a real team effort."

The NZ Post operation will be run as part of a social enterprise that provides dividends back to the trust to support the Te Puke Centre operations.

''We would like to thank the people of the Te Puke area who contributed to the crowd funding campaign late last year that has enabled us to make the acquisition of the NZ Post license possible and now that the decision has been made to proceed we are in a position to issue donation receipts.

''We thank all donors for their patience. If you donated anonymously via PledgeMe and wish to receive a donation receipt please contact info@tepukecentre.org.nz.

''The full establishment of a professional, neutral and shared space that supports the community, its visitors and our industries will take place over a period of time.''

The Trust has received many expressions of support but is taking a cautious approach and has negotiated a short-term lease of one year to prove the funding and community support model before it commits to a long-term lease.

"The Te Puke Centre will be a strategic community asset and as such we must be sure of ongoing community and funders' support, especially in the development phase. There are opportunities for sponsorship and in-kind contributions and we welcome your enquiry as to how you can help."

Te Puke Centre Charitable Trust Trustees are: Monique Lints, Dale Snell, Jenny Wotten, Nicola Cooke, Viv Brownrigg and Karen Summerhays.