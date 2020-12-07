Team Trainstation at the 2020 GPC Push Pull championships in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Team Trainstation sent a very strong team to the GPC final event of the year, the Auckland Push Pull championships, bringing home some nice new medals for their collection.

Paula Jane cleaned up yet again winning her division and setting more New Zealand records to bring her New Zealand record total to 14 for the year.

"Paula is only into her second year and has made one of the craziest improvements I have ever seen. She is one of the very top in her game and has way more potential. Look out 2021," said coach Mike Smith.

Crowd favourite, Tauranga based Chris Longstaff, made his return after injury coming out and claiming a first placing and a New Zealand deadlift record in the process.

"A true highlight of the day was watching the crowd get behind Chris who gives a lot to the sport in many ways," said Smith.

Team Trainstation at the 2020 GPC Push Pull championships in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Also joining up with team Trainstation was one of New Zealand's bests, making her return, former pro raw lifter Leeane Simays.

"What an honour having Lea join us and while she competed with an injury she still put up some big numbers to show what she's capable of for next year. Watch this space. We have plans."

Ashleigh Teehan was one of the most consistent on the circuit again showing her capabilities with a first place in her division.

Smith couldn't just sit on the sidelines and did his best to lead by example.

He achieved his goal of claiming a new New Zealand record in a heavier weight category and personal best deadlift of 267.5kg. This was a whopping 40kg increase on the record he set at the same competition last year.

"It's also only my second year of competing and I'm still very green but this really highlights some potential I have and possibly aiming for the world's next year," said Smith.

"My motivation and thanks go to the strongest support crew as always and sponsors CAR and Sportsfuel."

After a crazy season the team are looking to build on that for next year.

"We are certainly becoming one of the most elite teams on the circuit."