Rugby: Maiden Waikato Divisional team selected

Pirongia winger Sam Hunter said he was stoked to be included in the team of 26. Photo / Julie Gibson

Pirongia winger Sam Hunter said he was stoked to be included in the team of 26. Photo / Julie Gibson

Four Ōhaupō rugby representatives and one Pirongia player have been selected for the 2021 Waikato Divisional team.

Six coaches made the hard decisions with Dean Fullerton, Dylan Samson, Sam Foster and Taylor Hayes from the Ōhaupō rugby club making the cut after strong seasons and powerful Pirongia winger Sam Hunter also getting called upon.

Hunter said he was stoked to be included in the team of 26.

Samson was co-captain and player of the year for Ōhaupō in 2021 and is excited to get amongst it.

"I'm very proud and honoured to be representing the club [Ōhaupō] and my family at this level," he says.

"It's been a few years since I've played rep footy so I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge. Getting out on the paddock with some of the best footy players in the division is extremely exciting, I can't wait."

Ōhaupō co-captain Dylan Samson. Photo / Arthur Uden

Former Irish international Isaac Boss, now Southern United Rugby Football Club president and King Country Rams Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship coach, came together with experienced coach and former Whanganui rep Jordan Farrington to bring the team to life for the first time.

The divisional team is a chance for loyal Division One players to get a taste of representative rugby against other provincial teams.

They will face Thames Valley Development on August 7, North Harbour Development on August 14 and a home game (still to be confirmed) to align with the Waikato rugby centenary weekend on August 21.

2021 Waikato Divisional squad:

Frankton: James Palmer

Hinuera: Hadleigh May, Joey Ramsey, Pete Smit, Jarrod McKillop, Ricky Edwards

Leamington: Aaron Vercoe, Hayden Ivil, Jackson Neels, James Fraser, Jarrod Davey, Jonah Haycock, Keegan Dickey, Keegan Harris, Liam Rickwood, Takuira Hart

Ōhaupō: Dean Fullerton, Dylan Samson, Sam Foster, Taylor Hayes

Pirongia: Sam Hunter

Southern United: Ben Garnett, Mason Nestor

Suburbs: Jarrod Sonny Mackey

Taupiri: Dean Te Are, Mitchell Rhind