Melaine Dragovich is looking to help out the locals of Te Awamutu. Photo/Supplied.

Te Awamutu resident Melanie Dragovich has a new international life coaching business operating and she is looking to help people in the community.

She aims to help people create mind, body, and spirit harmony within themselves as this will then project into the world around them.

"Sometimes, people need support in taking steps to get themselves to where their heart desires by helping them overcome fears, or even to realise that what they have to offer the world is uniquely magnificent.

"Often people don't see the amazing qualities they possess because they are living them every day, and they consider themselves normal or average.

"We all have unique magnificent qualities within us and if they haven't been fully unleashed yet, then it is time to do it. There's no better time than right now. I live by the motto that if we believe we can, we will," says Melanie.

Melanie connects with people from all around the world using Zoom, which can be booked through her website, melaniedragovich.com. She is also happy to meet in person if they are local and prefer that option.

The first meeting is usually free, so if people have any questions or concerns Melanie is open to chatting with people - which is why there is no obligation to pay for the initial consultation.

"I do love seeing the success of my clients, that is really fulfilling for me,

"I have a passion for helping people learn to love themselves, to fully value their uniqueness, and what they have to offer the world, that's my biggest aspiration in life - I want to help as many people as I can," says Melanie.

She has also been invited to speak at the Women's Influence Network Expo to be held in Paris in October, the theme being Guiding Women for Next Generation by Influencing their Dreams.

She works with people one on one, although she says she has worked with a couple and that worked "extremely well".

She coaches people who want more out of life, who are feeling unfulfilled, and who find that life is just hard work, they are not in the flow. Or those who feel like there is something missing in their life and do not value their self-worth.

She also coaches teenagers with full parental involvement, as she believes it is important for the parent to be involved throughout the process.

Melanie offers an online course, called Souls of the Universe to help people create mind, body, and spirit harmony, that can be accessed through her website.

She has also been invited to upload her course onto the LearnDesk platform to get further exposure and extend what she is offering to a wider audience. This course is an extensive version of her workshops, being 33 days of learning instead, with suggested tasks that help you easily and naturally integrate this way of being into your daily lives. People who purchase this program can upgrade to receive personal coaching if they want to.

Before becoming a life coach, she was a teacher. She had a particular passion for learning about how the universe works and became even more passionate when she discovered how this directly related to the wellbeing of every individual.

Her desire to teach this to a wider group of people led her to upskill further and so she studied through the New Zealand Institute of Business Studies, and became a life coach. As there are many types of coaches under this umbrella, it felt natural to narrow her niche down to spiritual wellbeing and intuitive coach.

"Through my new understanding, I developed a way of 'being' that helped me to live a busy teaching career with mind, body, and spirit harmony. I was then driven to redirect my career path to focus on this new field as I not only became passionately absorbed in it, but I could see how it would benefit so many other people.

"I made it my mission to teach other people all about my findings and how to incorporate them into their lives."

Melanie's wellbeing workshops are titled: We are made of Energy - What you need to know for healthy wellbeing. It caters to businesses, teachers, and private groups.

These workshops focus on how to maintain healthy wellbeing while living the busyness of life that society impresses upon us, by nurturing our four bodies - physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.

"A quantum level of understanding is brought to the forefront because this perspective gives the 'why' behind things, helping us develop an awareness of how to manage our entire being, which includes our subtle energy bodies when interacting with people, our environment, and our emotions," says Melanie.

"I have a fascination with how our universe works and have learnt a great deal about it at the quantum level from a variety of scientists. It is a highly organised place with natural currents and flows,

"There is more meaning behind sayings such as 'I'm in the flow' than many people realise. If you are not in the right flow for your unique being then life will be hard work because effectively you are fighting against these very real unseen forces," says Melanie.

She adds that "if people can recognise their own unique magnificence and wholeheartedly be themselves, and work in with their natural surroundings then they find life flows way more harmoniously. They are not only happier but also create the right space for emotional and physical healing to take place in their bodies".

"I encourage you all to wholeheartedly focus on your dreams, with complete faith and trust that it's going to happen for you, and no matter what, even when times are tough, keep persevering, keep walking in that direction, and it will happen ..."

Melanie believes "it's a universal law", as Albert Einstein famously said. "Everything is energy. Match the frequency of the reality you want, and you cannot help but get that reality, it can be no other way. This is not philosophy, this is physics."