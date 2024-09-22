Advertisement
Waipā District Libraries launch free digital platform for all library members

Waikato Herald
A Waipā library staff member checking out the new Hoopla e-platform.

Today’s the day Waipā – more than 1.5 million online movies, television shows, music, e-books and digital audiobooks are being offered through the library’s new e-platform, Hoopla, free to library members.

The new service will allow all library card holders to borrow and enjoy most titles for free from anywhere they can access a screen. Hoopla syncs across users’ devices – computers, tablets, smartphones and televisions.

Community services manager Brad Ward said Waipā District Libraries are moving with the times, making more online resources available.

“It is a great service for our community, especially in these tough times when families might not have extra funds to go to the movies or pay for streaming subscriptions,” Ward said.

The Hoopla platform operates a bit differently from the library’s current digital services.

With Hoopla, there’s no need for library staff to select individual titles to add to the e-platform, instead, the subscription provides instant 24/7 access to more than 1.5 million items.

Most items can be downloaded to the user’s phone or tablet – so you don’t need Wi-Fi to view or listen to them – and many items can be borrowed in different languages.

“We aren’t removing any of our existing services. Hoopla will complement our eight other digital databases we have to offer,” Ward said.

“There has been a slight increase in the number of people using our online services over the last year, and we are hopeful that by offering an increase in selection, our numbers will grow.”

Hoopla has been funded through the library’s allocated budget for the year. It is free for library members, but some e-audiobooks have a small fee to borrow.

Joining the library is free if you live or pay rates in Waipā. Go to waipalibraries.org.nz or visit either the Te Awamutu Library or the Cambridge Library to join in person.

