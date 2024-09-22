A Waipā library staff member checking out the new Hoopla e-platform.

Today’s the day Waipā – more than 1.5 million online movies, television shows, music, e-books and digital audiobooks are being offered through the library’s new e-platform, Hoopla, free to library members.

The new service will allow all library card holders to borrow and enjoy most titles for free from anywhere they can access a screen. Hoopla syncs across users’ devices – computers, tablets, smartphones and televisions.

Community services manager Brad Ward said Waipā District Libraries are moving with the times, making more online resources available.

“It is a great service for our community, especially in these tough times when families might not have extra funds to go to the movies or pay for streaming subscriptions,” Ward said.

The Hoopla platform operates a bit differently from the library’s current digital services.