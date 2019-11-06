Ask the best athletes in the world what the keys to success are and most answers will likely be along the lines of dedication, persistence and passion.

At just 10, Te Arawa Swimming's Leo English appears to have the lot by the bucketload.

In June, Leo made waves at the Taupō Xlr8 swim meet winning all of his races and beating the Bay of Plenty record for 9-year-old boys in the 800m freestyle. His time of 11m 7.46s beat the record previously held by Olympian Kane Radford by 38 seconds - a record that stood for 19 years.

