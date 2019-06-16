A High Court application aimed at overturning the Napier City Council's controversial aquatic centre decision could be held by the end of next month.

At the direction of Justice Christine Grice, applicants the Friends of Onekawa Aquatic Centre and the city council must file affidavits and argument by July 10, in the anticipation a hearing will be held soon afterwards.

The newly formed friends society filed applications a fortnight ago seeking a judicial review of the council process and an injunction to stop the council's tendering process relating to the proposed development on a block bounded by Prebensen and Tamatea drives, on the northeastern outskirts of Tamatea.

The go-ahead came when Acting Mayor Faye White lodged a casting vote in favour of the development, after she and the rest of the 12-member council were split 6-6 at a meeting on a meeting on April 16.

The development would put an end to the centrally sited Onekawa centre off Menin Rd, whose redevelopment is put at less than half the cost of the Prebensen Dr plan.

The friends society last month launched a Spark Foundation Givealittle initiative to help finance the legal action. If successful and awarded costs, it plans to put the funds into swimming training mainly for young people. Donations had by yesterday afternoon reached $9586.