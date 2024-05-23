Road works start on Monday, May 27, with crews adding safety barriers on State Highway 3 North.

Road users travelling north of Taranaki on State Highway 3 are advised to plan ahead due to work starting next week.

Roadside barriers will be installed across Uruti, Awakino and Piopio at six sites where there is a high risk of people running off the road and crashing into roadside hazards such as poles, ditches or trees, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

The work will be staggered over May/June.

The first site will be Uruti, starting on Monday, May 27, and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, June 13. More than 250m of guardrail will be installed on each side south of Uruti Rd.

From Monday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 26, 400m of guardrail will be installed over three sections on the northbound lane, south of Ye Old Mill Road in Awakino. The final stage, adding 240m of guardrail to the northbound lane close to Paemako in Piopio, will be completed from Tuesday, June 25 to Thursday, June 27.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place while crews install the barrier, with expected traffic delays of five to 10 minutes Monday to Friday from 6am-6pm.

Temporary reduced speed limits will also be in place for the safety of crews and road users.