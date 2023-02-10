The Eltham Brickshow will take place over Taranaki Anniversary weekend. Photo / Unsplash

It’s going to be awesome - and bigger and better than last year, says Eltham AFC committee member and junior administrator Eddie Sanderson, of a fundraiser the club has planned for Taranaki Anniversary weekend.

The Eltham Brickshow ran for the first time last year and raised around $700 in total. That money went towards the club’s zero fees programme for junior members, something Eddie and the rest of the committee are passionate about continuing.

“We want to ensure kids can play a sport, and know that often it is the cost of the sport that prevents them doing so. We have been running the fee free programme for our junior players for around five years now, and have seen our club membership increase over that time as more and more young players sign up and get involved.”

While it’s free for the young players, the club itself still has to pay the registration fee for every player, which ranges between $40 and $100 per player, says Eddie.

“It quickly adds up, so as a club we fundraise as much as possible to ensure we can continue to cover that cost and keep kids active and enjoying a sport.”

The club also runs the “old boot club” as another way to keep costs for families down, he says.

“Junior players tend to outgrow their shin pads and soccer boots rather than wear them out, so we ask people to donate their outgrown gear to the old boot club, and all players can use gear from that collection rather than buying it new. We just ask that at the end of the season, people return the gear they have had from it so it can go on to benefit another play next season.”

Club members aren’t just passionate about ensuring children have access to the sport, many of them are also passionate about Lego, says Eddie, and last year they turned that passion into a fresh fundraiser for the club.

“Everyone loves Lego, and it was something different to the usual fundraisers we do. Most fundraisers are pretty much club based, meaning we are asking the same people every time to support sausage sizzles and things. The brickshow had a much wider appeal, and we were really pleased with just how successful the event was.”

Eddie Sanderson with the box of Lego donated by Primo boss, and Lego fan Matt Harrison. Photo / Primo

It was an easy decision to run the fundraising event again this year, says Eddie, and the success of last year’s event meant Lego enthusiasts across the country were keen to get involved.

“We have exhibitors coming from all over, some are people who came last year, some are friends of those who came last year, and they are all bringing some great sets and displays for people to see.”

Some of the exhibitors will have Lego for sale at the event, he says, and there will also be a few raffles running with Lego prizes up for grabs, with one model in particular likely to have Lego fans rushing to buy a ticket for.

“Matt Harrison, the boss of Primo, has been really generous in donating something from his own collection for us to raffle off. It’s a mint condition model from the LEGO Technic line. Models like that sell on secondhand collectable sites for several hundred dollars every time so one raffle ticket holder is in for a great win.”

One exhibit that is likely to be very popular this year belongs to Daniel Mulholland, says Eddie.

“He was a contestant on TV show LEGO Masters and will be a familiar face to anyone who has watched the show. I’ve known him for some years now, and he was really supportive when we were organising last year’s event. I asked him to come along this year as an exhibitor, and I am really pleased he said yes as I know there will be a lot of people who want to meet him and see the Lego models he brings for display.”

There will also be some New Zealand-themed Lego displays, says Eddie, and plans are under way for a large Star Wars display using models and figures provided by several exhibitors.

“I think people will be really impressed by the quality of displays we have coming this year.”

With entry to the show just $5 per adult, and family passes available for $15, the brickshow is an affordable and fun event for all ages, says Eddie.

“Last year we had a couple of new players sign up with us after coming to the Lego show, so we will have a club stall there as well for people to find out more about our club and the sport.”

The details:

What: Eltham Brickshow

When: Taranaki Anniversary weekend, March 11 and 12.

Where: Eltham Town Hall, Stanners St, Eltham

Admission: Adults $5, children 15 and under: $2, family pass (two adults and up to 4 children) $15. Eftpos available (no credit). Coffee cart on site.

Find out more: For times and more details see www.facebook.com/Elthambrickshow2023












