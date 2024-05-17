The 2022 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards celebration was attended by many people, some of whom may be encouraged to enter the 2024 event.

Taranaki’s young artists are encouraged to get their last-minute projects finished for a biennial competition.

Entries for the 2024 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards close on Monday, June 3. Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell said there’s still time for artists to enter.

“Artwork entries have been rolling in over the last month but we want to see more. The three judges for this year’s emergence awards want to see a gallery full of works, representing what young people are making in our community.”

She said the awards are a great opportunity for emerging young artists.

“Our gallery welcomes artwork entries from all levels. From beginners to those studying fine arts. The works will be side-by-side and presented to a high standard.”

It’s an art competition and exhibition, spotlighting the creative talents of young and emerging artists in Taranaki.

To participate artists must be born in, reside in, or have attended secondary school in Taranaki and be aged between 13 and 26.

This year there are 22 different awards up for grabs, with works to be judged by artists Elliot Collins, Dwayne Duthie and Jennifer Halli.

Duthie, who entered the 2018 competition, said the awards are life-changing.

“The exhibition is designed to help young people flourish and see their works in a gallery environment. This exhibition is so inclusive and rewarding in so many ways.”

Collins said: “I can’t wait to see what our Taranaki rangatahi living in our community, bring to this amazing opportunity to exhibit in one of Taranaki’s best galleries.”

Halli is also looking forward to seeing the entries.

“I look forward to seeing creativity by rangatahi in our community at the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards for Young Taranaki artists.”

The Taranaki Foundation sponsors the awards through the Taranaki Hauora Fund, established in 2018 in memory of Leon Squire, son of Kelvin and Carolyn Squire.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive, Josh Hickford, said supporting emerging artists is important.

“We have a huge pool of creative talent in Taranaki, and it is great to support the awards, which provide an opportunity to showcase these young emerging artists.”

2024 prize list:

Main awards: Supreme winner: $2000 and solo exhibition at PTG in future, second place: $1000, third place: $750, highly commended: $500 (x2). Category awards: photography: $500, painting: $500, 2D (other than painting): $500, 3D: $500, Fibre art: $500. Secondary school awards: 1st: $750, 2nd: $500, 3rd: $250, merit (13-14): $100, merit (15-19): $100. Special awards: Toi Māori: $500, highly commended: $300, first-time exhibitor: $300. Additional: Taranaki Foundation Choice: $300, Judges’ Encouragement: $300, Director’s Choice: $300, People’s Choice: $500.

The Details:

What: 2024 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards

When: Entries close June 3. Exhibition from June 28-July 21. Awards night: June 28, 6pm

Where: Percy Thomson Art Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford

Other: To fill in an entry form or to learn more, visit the Percy Thomson website.







