Chadelle Bascara, 16, and her uncle Kyle Mischeski, 17, have qualified for the IPF Sub-Junior and Junior World Powerlifting Championships in Malta. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Two Central Taranaki teenage powerlifters are going from a car shed to the world stage this year.

Chadelle Bascara, 16, and her uncle Kyle Mischeski, 17, will compete at the IPF Sub-Junior and Junior World Powerlifting Championships in Malta, Europe, this September.

Their friend Ethan Perrett, 16, also qualified but has decided to compete at next year’s worlds instead.

The Stratford athletes train in a home gym in Bascara’s parents’ car shed. She said the equipment was the same as what was used in competitions.

“It’s good that we are training using similar equipment. It will help us set up for the world champs.”

Bascara and Mischeski qualified at the national Sub Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Christchurch last year. In powerlifting competitions, athletes complete three lifts - deadlift, bench press and squat, with the weight they lift in each category added together to create their overall total.

To qualify for worlds, Bascara and Mischeski had to get the highest total in their weight divisions. At the national event, Bacara lifted 386kg, earning her place at the world champs. She also became the reigning champion for the sub-junior under 63kg category.

“I was happy with the weight I lifted and I’m excited for worlds.”

Stratford powerlifter Chadelle Bascara, 16, demonstrates a squat lift. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Mischeski lifted a total of 633kg for the sub-junior under 93kg category.

“It’s pretty cool to be reigning champion.”

Both Mischeski and Bascara are self-taught, starting their powerlifting journey in 2022.

Bascara said she had already been going to the gym for other sports she competed in.

“I ended up entering the Wellington competition and I loved it so I decided to carry on.”

Stratford powerlifter Kyle Mischeski, 17, demonstrates a bench press. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Mischeski said after seeing Bascara’s achievements, he decided to give it a go.

“I was also going to the gym and, after I saw what powerlifting was all about, I got real interested and decided to compete as well.”

The athletes train five times a week. For Bascara, a student at New Plymouth Girls’ High School, making time to train while keeping up with her studies was important.

“I make the time for it because it’s something I love.”

Mischeski, who attends WITT, said as the championship drew closer, it was important to spend all his free time training.

“We have to hold ourselves to a high standard to be competition-ready. We’re both looking forward to the competition and can’t wait.”