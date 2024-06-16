Most of those surveyed felt the South Taranaki District Council was moving in the right direction. Photo / Bevan Conley

South Taranaki residents are generally happy with council services, according to a recent satisfaction survey.

The independent survey was conducted by research company Key Research in August and March, with 416 residents randomly selected from the four South Taranaki wards.

The survey states overall satisfaction with the South Taranaki District Council was 88 per cent and the council’s core services received a 90 per cent score.

The survey found 90 per cent of those who completed it felt the council was moving in the right direction, with a 96 per cent satisfaction rate for the council’s facilities.

Services and facilities that residents were most satisfied with were the libraries (98 per cent), Hāwera Aquatic Centre (98 per cent), the district’s sewerage system (97 per cent), the cleanliness and maintenance of recreation centres (97 per cent), and overall waste management (92 per cent).

The services that had the lowest satisfaction rates were the condition of roads (58 per cent), animal management (74 per cent), value for money (74 per cent), public participation in decision-making (76 per cent), and illegal litter dumping (76 per cent).

Council chief executive Fiona Aitken said she was pleased with the results of the survey; however, the council was always looking to improve the services it provided.

“As part of our long-term plan over the next three years, we’ve planned to increase our roading expenditure, have committed to undertaking town centre upgrades in Manaia, Eltham, Ōpunakē, Pātea and Waverley, and have budgeted to increase resources in the animal management team. We don’t always get it right, but I know how hard our staff work for the people of South Taranaki and we are continually looking at ways to lift the bar in terms of performance.”

She said it was good to know most people thought the council was moving in the right direction.

“And they understand we are trying to provide the best for our communities with the resources we have.”